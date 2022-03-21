James William Hagemeyer, 95, of Waterville Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022…35 minutes before his 95th birthday at The Elizabeth Scott Community.
James was born March 21, 1927 on the family farm built by his grandfather on Cloverdale Road in rural Bowling Green to the late George and Edith (Aufdenkamp) Hagemeyer.
Jim graduated from Portage School, enlisting in the Army before graduation, and following graduation went on active duty. Serving proudly in WWII, Jim often spoke of his time “over-seas,” and the many adventures he and his fellow enlistees had.
When returning to the US, he took his car in for service, and saw a beautiful girl with brilliant red hair, and it was “love at first site,” after a few dates the two became inseparable. He married that beautiful girl, Janet Freda Rica Nissen on May 19, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge; they were married for 63 years until Janet’s death on October 20, 2014.
Jim was employment manager for Libby Owens Ford Glass Co., retiring in 1989, after 39 years.
He was an avid gardener and was frequently called on to “heal” many plants for his family. Jim could be seen almost every day walking around Waterville. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and being known to the great grandchildren as GP (or Jeep).
Jim was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Waterville, Ohio.
Surviving are their three children, daughter, Lynn (Steve) Shaneyfelt, Liberty Center, sons, Gary (Robin) Hagemeyer, Monclova, and David (Tami) Hagemeyer, Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Alyce (Earl) Simpkins, K.C. (Paul) Bailey, Steve Jr. (Christa) Shaneyfelt, Michael (Kristen) Shaneyfelt, Matthew (Hillary) Hagemeyer, Jeremy (Kari) Hagemeyer, Meghan Hagemeyer, Brody (Tiffany) Hagemeyer, Mason (Molly) Hagemeyer, Camron (Chelsea) Hagemeyer, and Peighton Hagemeyer. Great-grandchildren, Brady and Ty Simpkins, Evan and Owen Shaneyfelt, Cole, Azelin, Alexis, and Neveah Shaneyfelt, Logan and Noah Hagemeyer, Charlotte and Oliver Hagemeyer, Match Hagemeyer, Nova Hagemeyer, and due any day, Baby H. Hagemeyer.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Hagemeyer, his Sisters, Louise Smith, Donna Belle Brinker, Marge Schulte, and brother Carl Hagemeyer.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran church, 22 N. Second Street, Waterville, Ohio. Pastor Steve Bauerle will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s honor may be made to Zion Lutheran church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or The Elizabeth Scott Community.
The family would like to thank StoryPoint, Waterville, Elizabeth Scott Community, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care, dedication, and support.
