James W. Lotz, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away at his home on July 19, 2022. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 17, 1935 to Ralph and Ruth (Poling) Lotz.
Jim was a member of Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler. He was very involved with the church and instilled that faith in his children. Jim enjoyed music and could play a few instruments by ear. He enjoyed line dancing, square dancing and polkas. Reading and woodworking were a few hobbies that he enjoyed. Jim liked eating out and discovering new places. He took the family camping and on vacation every year to many different states. Jim was a man of his word and a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carrol; children, Cheryl (Douglas) Rudolph, Douglas (Darlene) Lotz, and Shawn (James “Duke”) Allport; stepdaughter, Robin (Thomas) Mancuso; 18 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and sister, Susan Shull. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Hartman) Lotz; grandchildren, David Coleman and Jessica Coleman; brother Norman “Gene” Lotz; and stepson Gregory Fulford.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Abiding Word Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, OH on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM with an hour of visitation prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Kind Hearts Hospice or Abiding Word Church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.