James Russell German, 83, of Arcadia, OH and formerly of Haskins, OH, passed away January 23, 2022.
He was born June 22, 1938 to James L. and Martha (Daniels) German in Wauseon, OH. Jim was a graduate of Haskins High School in the Class of 1956. On July 4, 1957 he married Laura Lee (Pruden) at the Haskins Presbyterian Church.
Jim worked for over 34 years at American Cyanamid in the Shipping and Receiving Department.
Jim was a member of Haskins Federated Church for over 34 years, he taught Sunday School and served on the Board of Directors at the church. He was an Assistant Boy Scout Troop Leader and was the Director of the Junior Citizens Camp, a camp for at-risk youth.
Jim is survived by his wife Laura Lee, his son Kevin (Nancy) German of New Sharon, ME, his daughters Kathryn Sue Cayia of St. Albans, VT, Laurie Hartley of Tazewell, TN, Lou Ann McQuiston of McKinney, TX and Lisa (Eric) Metcalfe of Findlay, OH. 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his brothers Tom (Shirley) German of Bowling Green, Dan German of Bowling Green, and his sister Janet (Tom) Zulch of Weston.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Myron and Marie Pruden, 3 sons in law James Farringer, Allen Hartley and Dale McQuiston, and 1 infant grandson Calvin James Hartley.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Haskins Community Church , 209 W. Main St. Haskins, OH. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
Services have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH.
In Jim’s memory donations are encouraged to the Washington Township (Hancock County) Volunteer Fire Department, Haskins Community Church, or New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Rd. New Sharon Maine 04955.
