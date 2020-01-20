James Robert Leader, 82, of Leipsic, passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, after a brief illness. He was born on March 29, 1937 in Hancock County to the late Irvin and Mary (Hunter) Leader. On June 17, 1962 he married Barbara Richard who preceded him in death on March 4, 2018. He is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan Eash) of Deshler, Douglas (Molly Farley) of Bowling Green; a daughter, Ann (Daniel) Eickmeier of Rome, New York; twelve grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Moon.
He graduated from McComb High School in 1955. He was a US Army veteran and a life-long farmer .