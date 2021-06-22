James Richard “Rick” Carr, age 64 of West Millgrove, Ohio passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born on July 1, 1956 in Fostoria to James Perry & Joyce E. (Geren) Carr.
Surviving Rick is his mother, Joyce Carr of West Millgrove; sons, Joshua Carr of Bloomdale, Andrew (Ericka) Carr of Wayne; sister, Teresa Carr of West Millgrove; grandchildren, Jacob, Kelli, Cooper; and nephew, Anthony Pearce of Cygnet. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perry Carr.
Rick was a 1974 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then attended Terra Tech where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Heating & Cooling. He worked as a Tool & Dye Specialist at Revere Plastics in Clyde, Ohio for many years, and among many hobbies he enjoyed horse racing, racing sprint cars, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Rick's family.