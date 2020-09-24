James Richard Opelt, age 68, went home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 to celebrate a production with his Lord and Savior. He leaves his sister Marty (Paul) Braucksieck, Bowling Green and brother Michael (Donna) Opelt, Camden, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded his passing.
Born on June 21, 1952 in Wood County Hospital to Charles W. Opelt and Evelyn L. (Spicer), James enjoyed being raised in Pemberville. His home was the only house on a triangle block with a front porch, just right for seating outside visiting with friends and neighbors. James graduated from Eastwood High School in 1971 where he led the Eastwood Eagle Marching Band as drum major. The band marched in Washington DC and at the Neil Armstrong Homecoming in Wapakoneta.
He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a BS in Speech, Drama and Journalism Education. He also attained a Master’s degree in Theatre and Media Arts from the University of Kansas in 1988.
James began his teaching career at Clyde High School, 1976-1981, rebuilding the theatre program. His production of “Our Town” was named one of the top ten high school productions in Ohio. The show was selected to be performed in 1981 on the main stage of the Ohio State Thespian Conference. From 1981-1987, James taught at Gardner-Edgerton High School, Gardner, Kansas, where he organized and hosted the largest Forensics Festival in the state. In 1985, James was selected Bowling Green State University’s Outstanding Speech Teacher.
James then moved to Olathe South High School, Olathe, Kansas from 1987-2002. There he administered and directed all theatre/musical productions. James directed over 100 high school and community productions, including the national high school premiere of “Footloose”. Students Stephen Cady and Jonathan Green once wrote to Mr. Opelt: “Thank you for being a part of our lives, not only as a director, but as our friend. We appreciate your hard work and your willingness to invest in our lives. You have taught us about theatre, but more importantly about relationships and about life. We will always remember you and we hope you will remember us.”
James was always so proud of former students that continued their passion for the arts. His students have appeared in All My Children, ER, Law and Order, Spin City, and Sex in the City. Others have performed at Radio City Music Hall and done commercials for Hallmark and Jones Store. Several have appeared on stage or worked on national productions of” A Chorus Line”, “Blues Clues”, “Dora the Explorer” and “Harry Potter”.
James was such a high-quality teacher. His professional career included work as an adjudicated forensic judge and workshop presenter at International and State Thespian conferences. In 1986, the Governor of Kansas presented to James, the Outstanding 4A Theater Teacher Award. He was selected to Who’s Who Among American Teachers in both 2000 and 2002, as well as, Lion’s Club Outstanding Citizens Award in 2004. James authored and published, Organizing and Managing the High School Theatre Program in 1991. He also wrote, Zombie Jamboree: The Party Continues (unpublished musical) in 1995. While James appreciated the many awards, he also recognized that no one succeeds alone. He always remembered the many people working with him.
When James returned to Pemberville, he owned and operated Star Tours of Ohio. His bus tour company traveled not only across Ohio but the country. For James, his favorite trip was always traveling to New York City to see Broadway shows. He was never without his red umbrella that helped guide his guests around the city.
James served Pemberville on village council and as mayor. He was a member of the Pemberville Opera House Guild, Trustee for the Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society and chairman for seven years of the big Saturday Parade for the Pemberville Free Fair. His community involvement was noteworthy.
A public Memorial Service will be held at the Pemberville American Legion Hall at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller, and Pastor Leroy Sholey. Due to the ongoing health crisis, social distancing will be observed, and face masks required. James will be laid to rest in a family Committal Service at the Pemberville Union Cemetery. Memorial gifts in James memory can be made to the Pemberville Police Department, Pemberville Pool, Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society or the Eastwood Educational Foundation, Opelt Theatre and Performing Arts Scholarship. Arrangements are being handled by Marsh-Marsteller Funeral Home, Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com