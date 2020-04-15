James R. Zollinger, age 72, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, left his body and transitioned on April 9, 2020 with his wife Laurie by his side and holding his hand.
He was born in Toledo June 7, 1947 to Adeline (Washing) and Dr. William Kerr Zollinger. He attended Old Orchard Elementary School and was a 1965 graduate of DeVilbiss High School where he went to the Wrestling State Championship. He also attended Miami University. Jim then worked for Owens Illinois, Cargill, and the Ohio Department of Transportation where he was a bridge tender on the Craig bridge and got to be familiar with the different tugs and freighters from many countries that entered the Port of Toledo.
Jim loved the beauty of living on the river, feeding the birds, kayaking, and observing the seasonal changes. He enjoyed golfing ( having grown up playing at Inverness), swimming, biking, hiking, cross country skiing, camping and fishing. He and Laurie enjoyed camping in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula and National Parks across the US and also spent many winter weeks in the Florida Keys. Machu Picchu, Peru, Italy and cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea were special. Jim was also a die-hard Detroit Lions fan.
Jim is survived by the love of his life Laurie, his daughter Julie Zollinger of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren Wealthy and Olivia and great-grandson Jacob; son Benjamin Zollinger of Durango, CO; stepchildren Luke (Jennifer) Nichter, Carey (Peter) Canfield and Peter (Tiffany) Nichter; step grandchildren Ava Nichter, beloved and dear Emma and Allyson Canfield, and Evan, Jillian and Max Nichter; brothers Dr. William (Christine) Zollinger of Miramar Beach, FL and George Zollinger of Durango, CO.; loving and loyal Hayley, his canine Collie companion.
Jim was a gentle loving soul and will be missed by all that knew him.
Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice, 1609 Klotz Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402