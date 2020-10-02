James M. Nally, born April 13, 1946 passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 74 after a two year battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of the Toledo area, Jim held fond memories of his youth, growing up near St. Agnes School in West Toledo.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo.
Jim is survived by Bonnie, his loving wife of 24 years, son Ian, step children Jeff and Krista and grandson Dylan. He is also survived by sisters Judy (Bob) and Liz (Dave).
Gifted with a remarkable sense of humor, he could always find the lighter side of any situation. As a friend, he was always willing to lend a hand helping others.
Jim enjoyed ownership of several classic cars over the years, taking them to shows in Ohio and Michigan. In 2017, Jim and Bonnie began volunteering at Sunshine Communities in Maumee, providing love and support to developmentally disabled individuals which was extremely rewarding.
In keeping with his firm wish to help others through medicine or science, his body has been donated to UTMC.Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio, on October 10th beginning at 10 AM. Masks required.
The family requests that any memorials in Jim’s name be made to Sunshine Communities in Maumee, Ohio (Sunshine.org) or the American Cancer Society. Sincere thanks to staff members at Promedica Health System who had a role in Jim’s care. Also thanks to Ebid Hospice for their enhancement of Jim’s life during his final days. Special thanks to Father Dave Nuss, Sister Constance Suchala, caring friends and family for helping Jim navigate through this difficult time.