James M. Brueggemeier, age 77, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on May 22, 1945, in Pemberville to Martin and Lauretta (Kohring) Brueggemeier. He served his country in the United States Army and on May 11, 1968, Jim married Kay Ann Layman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Kay and Jim had 2 children and celebrated 54 years of marriage together.
Jim, worked as a Bank Collection Manager at Citizen Savings Bank for nearly 30 years before he retired. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and most recently attended SonFire by the River Lutheran Church. His ministries had included being a past member of church council, choir, and the Front Row Quartet. Also, he was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Post #183, serving as past Commander of the Legion Color Guard. He loved singing especially with his crew at SonFire. Jim was an avid sports fan attending the Ohio High School State Basketball Tournaments for decades. Some of his favorite teams included the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, BGSU basketball and volleyball teams.