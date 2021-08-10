James Lee Kitchen, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Saturday August, 7, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, Ohio. James was born November 16, 1951 to Robert Kitchen and Ethel (Kitchen) Sheely.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter: Amanda (Jeremy) Byers; daughter-in-law: Kristy Kitchen; sister: Karen (Jack) Hain; brother: Mark (Lisa) Kitchen; sister-in-law: Linda Kitchen; and grandchildren: Teagan Kitchen, Jordan Byers, and Adelle Byers; as well as many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his son: Brian Kitchen; father Robert Kitchen; mother: Ethel (Kitchen) Sheely; brother: David Kitchen; niece:Andrea (Hain) Keifer; and step-father: Forrest Sheely.
James graduated from Otsego High School in 1971. He worked at Blako from 1971-1975 then in 1975 he started working at Ford Motor Stamping Plant in Maumee, Ohio where he worked 32 years. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing, Patsy Cline, NASCAR, and more than anything his family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 14010 US-24 Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Father Walter Tuscano will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Heart Association www.heart.org.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Kitchen family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.