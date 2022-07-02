James Lee Elsea, age 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio, fulfilled his earthly mission and was called home to heaven on June 29, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a servant to all he knew in this life. He was born on July 13, 1943 to Farrell and Pearl Kroetz Elsea in Fostoria. He married Mary Tryon, 1961-1981. Married Linda White 1981-2016. Married Faith K. Olson, July 13, 2017. His sister, Joyce (Ben Cochran) Abel lives in Loudon, TN.
Jim graduated from Fostoria High School in 1961. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Business.
He was the owner of Elsea TV in Fostoria for over 20 years. He then worked in the aggregate (stone) industry for over 35 years progressing from engineer to multi-state supervisor. He utilized his knowledge as an advisor/instructor for Bowser-Morner Inc. and the Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association for over 23 years.
His favorite pastime was to watch college football (especially the Ohio State University football team) and be a great couch coach. His favorite snack food was Dietsch Brothers ice cream.
He loved all those who he listed as his children: Daughters: Jackie (Mark) Baker of Fostoria, Jessica (Juan Carlos) Velasquez of Blacklick, OH, Sharilyn (Glyn) Kidd, Findlay, Tanaya Clinger, Brooklyn, NY, and April (Sean) Hamilton, Amelia, OH. Sons: Sean (Deanna) Cleveland of Findlay, Scott Cleveland of Sarasota, FL, and Vincent Kidd, Findlay.
His grandchildren CJ and Zachary Baker and Brittany (Scott) Baker Abercrombie; Kayla and AJ Velasquez; Brianna (Trevor) Kidd Bowman; Dylan, Tyler, Shannon and Alex Cleveland; Declan, Pherson, and Lachlan Hamilton were all loved and cherished by their grandfather. His legacy as a grandfather will be shared with his 5 and soon to be 6 great grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Faith, his sister, Joyce Abel, his ex-wife, Mary and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; sisters, Virginia Ann Elsea Riebesehl and Margaret Elsea Ritter.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served his God, his family, and his community.
Cremation will be handled by Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home at 1460 West Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio. Funeral services and interment will be private in the Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1033 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, Ohio.
The family requests that contributions be made in his name to the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry, PO Box 84, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Or electronically to https://christianfoodpantry.wixsite.com/bowlinggreen and click on Donate.