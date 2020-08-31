James Lang, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 30, 1940 to Joseph O. and Ethel D. (Getz) Lang.
Jim graduated from Perrysburg High School. He worked for Owens-Illinois in the engineer department of the Plastic Products Division and retired after 30 years. Jim was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He also was a member of the National Model Railroad Society and past officer of Division One in Toledo. In addition to his model railroad, he loved his Corvette, was an avid wood worker and had a great love for all animals. Jim brought joy to several generations and will be fondly remembered for his Halloween portrayal of Dracula.
Jim is survived by his wife, Freda Lang; son, Jim (Cindy) Lang, daughter, Holly (Paul) Brine; grandchildren, Jessica Lang, Melissa (Aaron) Duly, Joseph (Tiffany) Lang, Mackenzie Lang, Madison Lang, Wyatt Lang, Sophia Brine, Jack Brine, Amelia Brine, Henry Brine; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel Lang; brother, Orville P. Lang; and son, Dennis P. Lang.
Jim will be privately laid to rest in St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, Rossford (419-666-1566). Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or to Wood County Parks, 18729 Mercer Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.