James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017.
James served in the United States Air Force and was a self-employed mechanic upon discharging from the military. He was a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club, was a member of the Moose Lodge as well as well as a current trustee for the Amvets. Upon his retirement, he worked for the City of Bowling Green, enjoyed golfing and socializing with friends and spending time flying as a private pilot, and loved motorcycles and spending time with his dogs over the years.
He is survived by his sons Jim Freeworth of Brighton, Michigan and Bill (Debbie) Freeworth of Bowling Green, Ohio. Also surviving are his three grandchildren Patrick, Paige and Grahm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie, and his wife Shirley.
Visitation for James will be held on Tuesday August 2, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens where military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in James’ honor to the Wood County Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Freeworth family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.