James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017.

James served in the United States Air Force and was a self-employed mechanic upon discharging from the military. He was a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club, was a member of the Moose Lodge as well as well as a current trustee for the Amvets. Upon his retirement, he worked for the City of Bowling Green, enjoyed golfing and socializing with friends and spending time flying as a private pilot, and loved motorcycles and spending time with his dogs over the years.