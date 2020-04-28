James “Jim” Robinson, 70 of Helena, passed away, at his home Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born on May 4, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Thomas and Theresa “Pat” (Mejia) Robinson. Following graduation from high school, he served in Vietnam in the United States Army. On September 4, 1971 he married Sharon Duquette in Pemberville. Jim and Sharon raised three children and celebrated nearly 49 years of marriage together.
Jim worked as a welder and laborer for various companies including Modine in Pemberville and most recently Prescription Supply Inc. (PSI) in transportation before he retired.
His memberships included: First United Presbyterian Church of Pemberville, and the Pemberville American Legion, where he just received a 50-year membership plaque. One of Jim’s favorite pastimes was playing cards, including euchre and poker. However, it was his family, especially his grandchildren and their sporting events that remained his greatest pastime.
In addition to his wife Sharon, Jim is survived by his children: Michelle Robinson of Helena, Kimberly Robinson of Bowling Green and Brian (Jaime) Robinson of Oak Harbor. Grandchildren: Brittney, Brady, Conner, Kayla, Brooklyn, Brycen and brother, Robert “Bob” (Sue) Robinson of FL. He was preceded in death by: his parents, and grandson, Brock Bushman.
Public services for Jim will be announced at a future date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bridge Hospice Care or the Pemberville American Legion. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com