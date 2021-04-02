Pemberville Opera House Manager James (Jim) Fields passed away Nov 22, 2020.
Jim was active in the Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society expressing his passion for his beloved Opera House where he not only assisted in the restoration but served as the house manager for the past 13 years. Jim worked closely with the performers running lights and sound for all the performances in the “Live! In the House Concert Series” and the “Pemberville Children’s Theatre Workshops”.
Jim excelled in promoting the opera house and never missed an opportunity to invite anyone he ran into for a tour. Jim was a Pemberville ‘fixture’ and when not in the opera house, could be found in one of several of his ‘spots’ around town. Whether at the Library, Front St. Café, Pisanello’s Pizza, playing cards or pool at Our Place, Jim had his ‘stops’ and had friends wherever he went. Raised in Pemberville, Jim graduated from Eastwood High School in 1964 and from BGSU with a degree in Mathematics. He was a Vietnam Vet, serving as a Lance Corporal in the Marine’s. An avid photographer, Jim belonged to the Bowling Green Photo Group and was a friend of Bill and Bob.
James (Jim) Fields was born March 13, 1946 in Toledo to Wesley and Ruth (Kibler) Fields and is survived by son Jason Fields, Delta, Ohio, sister Corinne (Bobby) Hacker and brothers Michael, and Pete (has since passed). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jacqueline and brother Leonard Fields.
A service of memories will be held for Jim at 10:30 am Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Pemberville Opera House. The doors will open at 10 am for visitation. Social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made out to the Pemberville Opera House.