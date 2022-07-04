James “Jim” E. Dewyre, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on June 30, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Life, Pemberville. Jim was born January 9, 1934 in Pemberville to Dennis and Lois (Hagemeyer) Dewyre. Jim married Marilyn (Ludlow) on March 5, 1955 and she survives.
Jim worked for The Bostwick-Braun Company, Toledo doing inside sales for 34 years then worked for McCally Tool, Toledo for an additional 20 years.
Jim was an active member of many organizations and his church. He was a member of the former Pemberville Civic Club, leader of Troop 344 Cub Scouts, Assistant Troop Leader for Troop 344 Boy Scouts. He also served as a member of Pemberville Village Council and Pemberville Fair Board.
Jim was an active lifelong member of the First United Presbyterian Church, Pemberville where he served as a member of the Church Session, Deacon’s, and was a 66-year member of the church choir. He also sang for many of his relatives, friends, as well as their children’s weddings. A Christmas Eve service would not
be complete without Jim’s rendition of “Oh Holy Night”. Jim was the last surviving member of the church choirs famed, at least within Pemberville, Back Row Quartet.
Jim also managed to retain his sanity while leading the summer or winter family vacations hauling seven people and pulling a Starcraft camper to the Wisconsin Dells, Upper Michigan, Niagara Falls, Baseball Hall of Fame, Boston and Cape Cod, Virginia Beach, and Florida.
Jim is survived by his wife Marilyn and children, Michael of Clearwater, Fla., Debbie (Bruce) Lowry, Kevin of Pemberville, and Brian (Lynne) of Cleveland. Grandchildren: Daniel (Brittney) Dewyre, Katie (Joel) Moenter, Brent Lowry, Jessica Lowry, Scott Dewyre, Collin Dewyre and Grace Hill. Great-grandchildren Kolton Lowry and Jameson Moenter. Jim is also survived by his loving and inseparable twin sisters Karol (late Richard) Heckman, and Karen (Dale) Fahle.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother in-law Richard Heckman, brother and sister in-law John & Jan Wolfarth, and brother in-law George Ludlow.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff and personnel of Bay Park Hospital, Wood Haven Health Care, Otterbein Senior Life, Home Instead and special thanks to Jamie Gross for her help while Jim was at home.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, Ohio from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Church services will be conducted on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 106 Perry Street, Pemberville, Ohio at 11:00 am where there will be additional visitation from 10 am until time of services. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, Ohio. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller. After the cemetery committal services there will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church basement. The family request that memorials take the form of contributions to: First United Presbyterian Church, Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
