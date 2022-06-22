James “Jim” Bell, age 45, of Luckey, OH passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1976 in Tiffin, OH to John H. and Connie A. (Collier) Bell. Jim would grow up to eventually meet Laura E. Wolf and they were married on March 9, 2007 in Perrysburg, OH. He and Laura raised 2 children and celebrated 15 years of marriage together.
Jim worked as an architect for the CMS Corporation in Maumee, OH, and bought and sold properties. He was a member of Calvary Church in Maumee and his ministries included serving as a greeter. Jim served as the board chair for the Troy Township Zoning Board, board member at the Green Cove Condo Association, and was active with Foundation for Life.
In addition to his wife Laura of Luckey, Jim is survived by his children: Sydney and Travis Bell at home, parents: John and Connie Bell of Tiffin, brothers: Steven
(Linda) Bell of Tiffin and Daniel James (Andrea) Bell of Etna, sisters: Michelle Swander of Fostoria and Janice (Kenneth) Allen of Bloomville and sister-in-law Glenna Bell of Bettsville. He was preceded in death by sister Tina Marie Bell and brother John Michael Bell.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Calvary Church 1360 Conant St, Maumee, OH 43537. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the Calvary Church at 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Following the service the family will receive guests for a luncheon at Luckey Junction, 240 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, 895 E County Rd 36, Tiffin, OH 44883 on Saturday June 25, 2022 at 11am. Officiating will be, Pr. Rex King and Pr. Chad Gilligan. In lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Sydney and Travis Bell’s Fund. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.