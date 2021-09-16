James “Jim” A. Sander, age 79, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. He was born on January 3, 1942 in Pemberville, OH to Alfred and Dorothy (Herman) Sander. On October 12, 1963 he married Darlene G. Abke at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Jim and Darlene raised 1 daughter and have celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage together.
Jim worked in livestock transportation starting in 1966 until he retired in 2002. Following his 36-year career in livestock transportation, Jim, transported race horses during his retirement years. In addition, he enjoyed training Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Race Horses. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowling, and a past member of the Gibsonburg Saddle Club. While he enjoyed training race horses, his family was his greatest joy. One of Jim’s most pleasurable life experiences recently was watching and rooting for his grandsons and ‘granddaughters” at their horse shows.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Jim is survived by his daughter: Jill (Jerry) Gentry of Luckey. Grandsons: Jay (Lauren Nissen) Gentry of Bowling Green, and Justin Gentry
of Luckey. Sister: Jean (Jim) Musolf of IL, sister-in-law: Carol Jean (Tim) Drummer of McComb, OH. Nieces: Sandy (Dale) Kepling and Pam (Jim) Reed. Jim’s chosen family: John and Joni Nissen, and their daughters, Jonelle, Jolynn and Jonna, all of Luckey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received 3-6 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22552 Carter Rd., Dowling, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, at the church. Officiating will be, Pr. Bob Noble and S.A.M. Jeannine Grimm. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or Bridge Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.