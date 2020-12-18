James (Jay) Guy Hummel Jr., 63, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Jay is survived by his parents, James “Jim” and Janet Hummel, loving wife of 41 years, Carolyn (Archibald) Hummel, sister Jill (Mark) Engle, two sons, Craig (Mara) Hummel and Eric (Brittany) Hummel, and grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Audrey, Avery, Zariah, and Zane who knew him as “Papa”.
Jay was a graduate of Elmwood High School and spent his career as a tool and die maker, earning his Journeyman card. Jay enjoyed fishing, golfing, and cheering for his Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The family would like to thank Dr. Derek Thomas, the Armes Family Cancer Care Center staff, and the nursing staff at Blanchard Valley Hospital for their compassionate care.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jay’s name to Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County or to the Armes Family Cancer Care Center at 15990 Medical Dr. S, Findlay, OH 45840.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, OH is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made to: www.barndtfuneralhome.org.