James “Jamie” Belleville, 74, of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Wood County Hospital.
Jamie was born on March 16, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Ivan and M. Marguerite (Kirkendall) Belleville. He married Barbara Mary Krebs on August 21, 1974. They were married at the Prout Chapel on the grounds of Bowling Green State University. Barbara remains in Bowling Green residing on the family farm. Also surviving are his children: Bruce (Desirae) Belleville, Audrey (Rocky) Donald and Lauralee (Douglas) Richmond all of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Sydney Belleville, Isabella Belleville, Jamie Donald, Emerson Belleville, Rylee Donald, Grady Belleville, Scarlett Richmond and brother Michael “Mike” Belleville of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Belleville-Haddara.
Jamie was a 1969 graduate from Bluffton College where he received his Bachelor’s in Music Education. He then furthered his education and received his Masters in Music Education from Bowling Green State University. Jamie’s teaching career started at McComb Local Schools as the K-12 vocal music teacher. He then taught music at Bowling Green City Schools. In 1975 with the passing of his father, Ivan Belleville, Jamie joined the family business, Belleville Brothers Meat Market in Bowling Green. He worked side by side with his brother, Mike, a partnership they had up until the day of Jamie’s passing. Jamie had a way about him that made customers feel special and noticed. He knew most of the customers by name and what they would typically purchase.
Jamie was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green where he was the leader of congregational singing for over 40 years. He also served as the choir director for many years. Recently Jamie began attending Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio. He strived to set a Christian example to his children and all those around him. In addition, Jamie was a member of the Wood County Chapter of Gideons International.
Jamie was a member of the Farm Bureau, Wood County Beef Producers, a member and an honorary member of the Bowling Green FFA, and along with his brother Mike was inducted into the Wood County Agricultural Hall of Fame 2020. Jamie and Mike were awarded the Outstanding Service Award from the Wood County Beef Producers in 2008. He loved working on the family farm and collecting Allis Chalmers toy tractors. Jamie enjoyed watching his grandchildren show their animals at the Wood County Fair and was always ready to give them advise. He was a huge supporter of the Jr. Fair Livestock exhibitors at the Wood County Livestock Sale, along with sponsoring the Carcass Show at the Wood County Fair. Jamie was very family oriented, dedicated to the meat market and farm, had a strong work ethic and had a strong Christian faith. Jamie enjoyed traveling to his vacation home at Bay Point near Lake Erie and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation for Jamie will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Jamie’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the First Baptist Church, 749 S. Wintergarden Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow in the New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling. Jamie’s services will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jamie’s honor to Gideons International (Wood County Camp P.O. Box 802 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402), Bethany Baptist Church (14070 Bailey Road Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522), or to the donor’s choice.
Those who do not feel comfortable coming to the visitation or Celebration of Life Service, the family wishes that you keep them in their prayers and express a fond memory or a condolence through the funeral home website at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.