James J. Schmitz, age 77, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday (February 25, 2021) at Brookdale Bowling Green. He was born on September 28, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Norbert & Helen (Goshe) Schmitz. He married Janet K. Murphy on February 8, 1964 at Frenchtown Catholic Church. Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Janet; son, Dennie (Michelle) Schmitz of Wayne, Ohio; daughter, Lisa (Bruce) Smith of Paulding, Ohio; brother, Earl (Alma) Schmitz of Carey; sister-in-law, Diane Schmitz of Carey, Ohio; sister, Jeannie (Bud) Pieracini of Kalamazoo, Michigan; grandchildren, Jessica (Emir) Gurkan, Nicole (Gabriel “Ace”) Miller, Chelsie Schmitz, Emily Schmitz, Jacob Schreiner; great-grandchildren, Ian, Kelsey & Gabe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert & Helen; brothers, Robert & Paul.
Jim was a 1961 Graduate of Carey High School where he played and was a captain of the football team. He then went on to study at Kent State University. He was retired from Honeywell in Fostoria, Ohio where he worked in Tool & Die for 25+ years as well as being a farmer. He was a member of Frenchtown Catholic Church and attended St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He enjoyed archaeology and hunting relics all over Ohio, running the coon dogs on all the trails and hunting especially for deer. His shop was the local hangout and you could always find him and many of his friends congregating and sharing good times.
Friends will be received from 4-7 PM Monday (March 1, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Wake Service will be held at 6:45 PM. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday (March 2, 2021) at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, 323 North Wood Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830 where Father Joseph Poggemeyer will be officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the South East Ambulance District 150. Due to Covid-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. On-line condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.