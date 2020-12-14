On December 9, 2020, an angel cradled James H. Jaquillard, 76 with loving arms and carried him home to his Lord and Saviour.
He was born July 3, 1944 in Toledo, OH the son of Howard E. and Marie I. (Schwachenwalde) Jaquillard. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Clay High School and went on to graduate from Cleveland Engineering Institute. On August 20, 1977 he married Liane M. Hetrick.
He was a patent holding inventor while working at Owens-Illinois; he retired in 2000. He was a long-time resident of Pemberville, OH.
Jim enjoyed woodworking. He handcrafted wooden toys and toy boxes for his grandsons as well as many pieces of wooden furniture for his children. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the produce with friends and neighbors. As a sports fan, he was an avid follower of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers. For many years he was a season ticket holder rooting for BGSU men’s and women’s basketball teams.
His greatest joy was being the proud father of Mary and Matt and Papa Jim to Caleb, Owen and Jonas.
Surviving are his wife Liane of Pemberville, OH; daughter Mary and husband Robert Catalano of Elyria, OH and son Matthew and his wife Julie Ferguson of Apex, NC; grandsons Caleb, Owen and Jonas Jaquillard and his sister Janet Routson of Waterville, OH.
James was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law James Routson.
Funeral services will be private. Jim will be laid to rest in Lindsey Cemetery, Lindsey, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church or Troy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Gibsonburg, OH has been entrusted with arrangements.