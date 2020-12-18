James H. Inebnit, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 15, 2020.
He was born October 18, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harvey V. and Anna E. (Wegscheider) Inebnit. He married C. Janet Moomey on November 8, 1946 and she preceded him in death January 30, 2006.
Jim was a member of St/ Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, the I.B.E.W. Local #8 retired members club and the F.O.E. 2562 in Maumee.
He is survived by his children Jean Inebnit of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jane Sutter (Ron) of Townville, South Carolina, Janice Gary (Don) of Naples, Florida and Jerold Inebnit of Mansfield, Ohio; grandchildren Thomas Sutter (Fiona) of London, UK, Cheryl Copeland (Brett) of Buford, Georgia and Mary Beth Makaruk (Ryan) of Kaysville, Utah; and great-grandchildren Adam, Joseph, Hannah, Alexandra, Alyssa, Caleb, Rylie and Samuel.
Along with his wife Janet, Jim was preceded in death by his son James H. Inebnit Jr.
Jim’s family would like to thank everyone at Bowling Green Manor for their care during dad’s stay.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St.. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Inebnit family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.