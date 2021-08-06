James H. Benschoter, age 85, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on December 30, 1935 to the late Raymond & Sylvia Leoma “Omie” (Woessner) Benschoter. Jim married Donna L. Kerr on July 26, 1959 at the Rudolph Church of Christ.
Surviving Jim is his loving wife of 62 years, Donna; children, Rory (Lynn) Benschoter of Bowling Green, Shannan (Frank) Talbott, Jr of Bowling Green, Daniel (Jenny) Benschoter of Columbus, Jody (Brian) Hoose of Monclova; brothers, Harmon (Janet) Benschoter of Grand Rapids, Roger (Bonnie) Benschoter of Wayne; grandchildren, Dustin Benschoter, Stephanie (Jared) Griffin, Andrew (Breanna) Benschoter, Adam Benschoter, Paige Benschoter, Rachel Hoose, Grant Hoose, Carter Hoose; great-grandson, Aiden Benschoter; sister-in-law, Doris Chamberlain of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Omie.
Jim was a 1953 graduate of Liberty Westwood High School, and then served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked as a Millwright for many years at Johns Manville in Waterville, where he retired from in 1997. Jim was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, and among many hobbies he enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Horner officiating. Burial will be at Wingston Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org