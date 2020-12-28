James Frederick Snyder, 84 of Waterville, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday, December 25, 2020.
He was born on January 18, 1936, in Perrysburg, Ohio to Urvin and Ruth (Raney) Snyder. Jim graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1954.
Professionally, Jim spent 45 years working for Libbey-Owens-Ford, Trinova, Aero-Quip Vickers and Eaton Corporation in its Data Center Support Operating Unit. His position afforded him the opportunity to work with professionals coast to coast domestically as well as all over the world. He retired in 2001 to allow more time to travel and spend time with his loved ones.
Jim enlisted in the Army National Guard of Ohio in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964. A life-long resident of Waterville, Jim served on the Waterville Fire Department as Captain of the Emergency Medical Service Unit. He served 28 years and retired from the department in 1992. He was also a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waterville and served as a Deacon, Elder and in his early years Superintendent of Youth Education. Jim was a member of the Southside Sportsman’s Club and a true sportsman at heart, enjoying fishing and hunting small game with his trusty bird dogs. In his early years, Jim loved pitching for the church softball league and later adopted bowling and golf. His most beloved activity was watching his children and later his grandchildren excel in band, musical theatre, basketball, track, cheerleading, soccer, and equestrianism.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Crystal Snyder, as well as their three children; daughters, Karen (Dale) Pease, Leanne (Dennis) Gill and son, Fred (Karla) Snyder. He was blessed with seven grandchildren; Jared and Zachary Pease, Nathan, Lillian, and Evelyn Snyder, and Ainsley and Anderson Gill. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and William Snyder, ex-wife Janice Kidd and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd Waterville, OH. A grave side service will be held immediately after visitation at Wakeman Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Waterville. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com