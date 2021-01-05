James Frederick Hartman went Home to be with Jesus on January 1, 2021! He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (papa), great-grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and neighbor to many. “He never knew a stranger!” That was Jim encapsulated. He loved his Rosie and larger family. The Lord answered his prayer, in going Home before his beloved Rosie.
Jim was born June 2, 1932 in Bowling Green, Ohio. He married Marilyn Rose “Rosie” DeWese Hartman on June 14, 1957 in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rosie; daughters, Laura (Robert) Heber, Muffy (Chopper Jr) Schmeltz and Sonya (Kenny Keppler) Hartman; grandchildren, Kylee (Rusty) Sarver, Aaron Heber and Meredith Grace (Michael) Taylor; great grandchildren “great-guys”, Bowen Tyler, Lillian Luella and Emelyn Grace Sarver; sisters, Mildred (Robert) Dierker and Lois (Gene) Fairbanks; brothers-in-law, Doug (Jan) DeWese, Bill Eynon and Bob Teller. He was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Anna “Mary” M. (Derr) Hartman; siblings, Irma (Don) Dutton, Jay (Harriet), Margaret Ann and Dottie Hartman.
Jim worked as an electrician at LOF and retired from Libbey Owens in 1992. His post retirement work included employment with his brother-in-law, Doug DeWese, of DeWese Plumbing. He also was an active member of SCRAP, a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 183, Pemberville Fairboard, Farm Bureau, Power of Yesteryear, Pemberville Horse Pull and attended Cedar Creek Church.
Jim faithfully served his country during Korea in the Army. Following his discharge, he supported his mother, Mary, after his father died. Jim and Marilyn modeled for their girls how to love and care for family, in good times and in challenging times.
Jim enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He especially enjoyed his trips to Amish Country and seeing the “big trees” (Redwood National Park!). He always enjoyed a game of Euchre (“I have time if you have time!”) and his happy hour was non-negotiable, whether sitting at the kitchen table or waiting for a bat flight in Carlsbad (Caverns) National Park. There was always time for happy hour! He loved breakfast with buddies, the farmer news of the world and sharing a story from the past.
You could always find Jim in the barn working on a new project or one of his ingenious creations. Jim loved planting his garden/popcorn field and sharing the harvest with friends at work and family, from the back of his truck.
He loved his kids, grandkids and great-guys. A better afternoon could not be found, than sitting on the back-yard swing with family. His family is left to cherish his memory and look forward to seeing him again!
Friends and family will be received at Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 2 pm-4 pm with a memorial service at 4 pm. Memorials contributions in Jim’s name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhome.com