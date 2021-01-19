James F. Newman, age 83, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Sunday (January 17, 2021) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on February 6, 1937 in Risingsun, Ohio to the late John E. & Inez L. (Caris) Newman. He married Jo Elizabeth Amos on October 3, 1964 at the Bradner United Methodist Church and she passed away on September 24, 1979.
Surviving are his daughters, Sharyn (Mike) Elliott of Fostoria, Ohio, Marshia Newman of Fostoria, Ohio, Vickie (Mike) Snyder of Fostoria, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Whitcomb of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley Jo (Scottie) Deal, Marcus (Destiney Long-Meyer) Elliott, Hunter Snyder, Jace Snyder, Eric Coppler; great-grandchildren, Lexxie, Oaklyn, Eliza, Skyleigh; brother & sister-in-law, Tom & Linda Amos of Oak Harbor, Dave & Barb Lippert of Bradner, Ohio, Judy Amos of Wayne, Ohio, Bev Keppler of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Phyllis Newman of Graytown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Inez; wife, Jo Elizabeth; sisters, MaryLou Heberling, Letha Gosche, Betty Newman, JoAnn Gilmore; brothers, John, Dale; grandson, Lucius Elliott; father & mother-in-law, Trontous & Ethel.
Jim was a 1957 Graduate of Montgomery Township High School. He worked at the former Reed Air Company in Bradner, Ohio for 42+ years and then during retirement he worked for Amos Motor & RV in Bradner, Ohio. He enjoyed getting in his car and driving around the area seeing what was happening but the thing he loved most was being with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all his family.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Thursday (January 21, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday (January 22, 2021) with Pastor Jerry Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Bradner United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be made to Jim’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org