James F. Briggs, 92, died on December 24, 2020, in Frostproof, FL.
Similar to his Biblical namesake, he was “a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ” (James 1:1). Up until the very end, he was an active man and hard worker, who dedicated himself to caring for his family. He followed James’ exhortation, ensuring his faith was supported by his works (James 2:14-26).
Jim, as he was known, was born on March 19, 1928, in Lima, OH, to Samuel T. and Thelma Bowsher Briggs. Jim served his country as a member of the United States Army at Fort Knox, KY. In 1954, Jim married Fern “Sue” Long Briggs. Together, they had three children, John, Lisa, and Tracey.
After Sue’s untimely death in 1967, Jim’s focus was on providing for and raising his children. He worked in the oil industry before retiring from the Standard Oil Company of Ohio in 1987.
In 1992, Jim married Carlene Phillips Nicholson, and moved from Pemberville, OH, to Frostproof, FL. He died a member of the Frostproof Church of Christ.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carlene; his children, John (Debbie) Briggs, Bowling Green, OH; Lisa (Paul) Shreve, Cary, NC; Tracey Briggs, Pemberville, OH; Damon (Donna) Nicholson, Frostproof, FL; Shellie Edstrom, also of Frostproof, FL, his eight grandchildren, and his seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Briggs Allen, Portage, OH; and brother, Lowell Briggs, Elmore, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sue; his brothers, Karl (Bud) Briggs, Tom Briggs, Larry Briggs; and his sister, Peggy Biller.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the memorial service at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, December 30, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Frostproof, FL. He will be buried in Jerry City, OH; arrangements for a memorial in Ohio are forthcoming. The family has requested, if you wish, remembrances be made in the form of donations to Breast Cancer or Alzheimer’s organizations in Jim Briggs name.