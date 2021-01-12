James Eric Ruffner “Jamie”, 49, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 20, 1971 to Jerry and Jan (Ehrgott) Ruffner in Bowling Green. He married the love of his life Jessica (Snyder) Ruffner in Las Vegas and she survives him.
Jamie is also survived by his mother Jan Ruffner; 3 daughters: Addison, Reese and Wynn Ruffner; sisters: Micki (Paul) Boland; Rhonda Fackler; brothers: Marc (Elizabeth) Pickett; Rick (Dana) Ruffner; father and mother-in-law: Jerry and Nancy Snyder; sister-in-law Christie (Al) Inman; brothers-in-law: JJ (Stacy) Snyder; Vinny (Christy) Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. Jamie was preceded in death by his father Jerry; brother Russ Ruffner; and brother-in-law Bill Fackler.
Jamie was a 1989 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He went on to Ocean Community College in New Jersey, and played hockey while he was there. He worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years and was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Jamie enjoyed playing golf, and was a big fan of the Detroit Red Wings, Lions, and Tigers.
Besides his family, Jamie had a passion for hockey. He coached in the BG Youth Hockey Association for over 20 years. In 2019 he was chosen to be the Bowling Green High School’s Hockey Coach. While hockey was his passion, he aimed to teach life lessons through sport. His goal in coaching was to help his players to become responsible adults who cared and gave back to their communities. Over the years, he inspired several of his former players to become coaches.
Memorial contributions in Jamie’s honor may be gifted to the BGHS Bobcat Hockey Alumni Club; BG Blueliners Inc.; or to the family to help set up a college fund for his daughters.
A Celebration of Life service for Jamie will be held at a later date.
