James Edwin McCartney, 82 of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at his residence.
He was born November 24, 1939 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Grover George and Leota (Smith) McCartney. On May 16, 1960 he married Judy (Lung) McCartney at the Hoytville United Methodist Church and they shared over 61 years together. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2021.
Jim graduated in 1957 from North Baltimore High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country during the Korean War as a cook. He remained very patriotic and always flew a flag at his home. He worked as a die-setter for the former Acklin Stamping Plant, Toledo for over 40 years.
Jim was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids and the Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232. He volunteered and coached his son’s little league baseball teams in Grand Rapids and also umpired. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of his time, camping, fishing and hunting. While at home, he was skilled at woodworking and gardening. He helped his wife keep beautiful flower gardens and he liked to plant tomatoes, peppers and cabbage. His family will remember him for his ornery personality. He always seemed happy and never angered. He truly loved and cared for his family.
He is survived by a son, Donald (Beth) McCartney; daughter, Sally (Philip) Cavanaugh; daughter-in-law, Kathy McCartney; 6 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, Joseph McCartney; Merle (Helen) McCartney; and sisters, Deanna (Tim) Firsdon; Joyce (Larry) Roberts.
He was also preceded in death by a son, James McCartney, Jr. and sister, Marlene Bowers.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Calvary United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Carman officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Beaver Creek Cemetery and a fellowship luncheon will follow at the church.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the services at the church.
The family suggests memorials to Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232, Grand Rapids.