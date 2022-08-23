James Edwin McCartney, 82 of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 24, 1939 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Grover George and Leota (Smith) McCartney. On May 16, 1960 he married Judy (Lung) McCartney at the Hoytville United Methodist Church and they shared over 61 years together. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2021.