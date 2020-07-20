James Edwin Arnold, age 85, of Cygnet, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 5, 1934 in Portage Township to the late Glenn & Lillian (Snyder) Arnold. Jim married Elaine R. Bitter on November 30, 1963 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha, Ohio.
Surviving Jim is his loving wife of 56 years, Elaine; sons, Steven (Melissa) Arnold of Bloomdale, Brian (Monica) Arnold of Portage; daughter, Amy (Steven) Thomson of rural Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Morgan (Jesse) Slone, Madison Arnold, Staci Thomson, Courtney Thomson, Aaron (Jenna Irwin) Arnold, Allison Arnold, Alex Arnold; and great-grandson, Harrison Slone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn & Lillian; and brother, Harold Arnold.
Jim was a 1952 graduate of Portage High School, and then served his country proudly in the Army during the Korean War. He was a dedicated farmer all his life, worked as a Branch Manager for John Blue Company, and was Owner/Operator of Northwest Implement in Bowling Green for many years.
Jim was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, enjoyed woodworking in his spare time, and his greatest love in life was his family. He always loved being able to support his children and grandchildren through the years at all of their academic and sporting events.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Elmwood Athletic Boosters.
Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.