JAMES D. KURFESS
1940 - 2015
Jim Kurfess, a graduate of Troy-Luckey High School who became an internationally recognized authority in high-energy astrophysics research, was born in Perrysburg Township and died in Columbia Md.
He was survived by his wife Mary, daughter Victoria, son Christopher, sister Nancy and brothers Charles and John, both of Perrysburg.
Services for the committal of his ashes will be held Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, with Rev. Michael Hughes officiating.