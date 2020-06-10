James Arthur Ottinger, 56, of Mc Clure, Ohio died on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 16, 1962 to Asa and Joann (Kepling) Ottinger.
Jim was a Jack-of-all trades and was always there to help anyone he could. He was employed as a handyman for Donley Farms. Jim also enjoyed fixing cars and lawn mowers.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Ottinger (Rebecca Newell); parents, Asa and Joann Ottinger; and siblings, Asa Ottinger Jr (Tonia Mays) and Randall Ottinger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Redena and second wife, Jewel.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of services at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parks Division. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.