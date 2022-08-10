James Anthony Stein, 94, of Custar, Ohio passed away on Monday evening, August 8, 2022 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio.

He was born August 10, 1927 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Frank and Alice (Storeholder) Stein. Jim was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School and served his country as a medic from 1945-1947 in the U.S. Army during World War II.