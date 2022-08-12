James Anthony Stein, 94, of Custar, Ohio passed away on Monday evening, August 8, 2022 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio.
He was born August 10, 1927 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Frank and Alice (Storeholder) Stein. Jim was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School and served his country as a medic from 1945-1947 in the U.S. Army during World War II.
On August 19, 1950 he married the love of his life, Mary Lue (Feehan) Stein at St. Louis Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2014 after sharing 64 years together.
After the service, Jim worked briefly at Willys Overland Automotive Plant, Toledo and then turned his focus to his passion of farming. He was a lifetime farmer and today his family farm is proudly in their 3rd generation.
He was a faithful member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar and formerly served on the festival committee. He was also a member of the National Farmers Union and the Norcross-Meyers American Legion Post #305, Custar.
He enjoyed many years with his neighbors and friends in card clubs and was a recipient of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2012.
He is survived by children; Richard (Jan) Stein, Custar; Roger (Marcia) Stein, Mesa, Arizona; Pamela (Dennie) Glaser, McComb, Ohio; son-in-law, Phillip Kramp, Custar; 8 grandchildren, Joel (Alicia) Stein; Adam (Jody) Stein; Sara Stein; Amber Rathburn; Derek Kramp; Jeffrey (Erika) Glaser; Drew (Danielle) Glaser; Baylie (Austin) Hartley; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Haas, Perrysburg, Ohio; and brother, Charles (Jeanette) Stein, Custar.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kramp; son, Ronald Stein; sisters, Mary Seifert; Patricia Stein; Marcella Clingenpeel and brother, Edwin Stein.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar with Fr. Walter Tuscano officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Custar.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and from 10-11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Jim would strongly suggest memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church or Flag City Honor Flight.