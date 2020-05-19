James A. Vollmar, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020 of Vascular dementia and mantle cell lymphoma. He was born on March 1, 1942. His parents were Glenn and Gertrude (Spitler) Vollmar. He married the love of his life ~ compassionate and supportive Barbara Burdick on September 28, 1963.
He was extremely proud of his family. The greatest joy in his life was the love and faith he shared with his wife, children and grandchildren. In addition to his soul mate Barb, he is survived by his children: Carla (Mark) Perez, Ken (Carmen) Vollmar and Robin (Gordon) Digby, his sister Cheryl (Gerald) Limes and seven special grandchildren; Kaleb and Kiersten Perez; Kevin and Brittany Vollmar; and AJ, Ashlynn and Keegan Digby. He will also be missed by Emma, his sweet and spoiled Shihtzu.
Jim Graduated from Otsego High School in 1960, Stautzenberger Drafting College of Toledo in 1963, and completed various engineering courses at the University of Toledo. He began his career with Surface Combustion in 1962 as a draftsman, contract engineer, and held numerous supervisory/ management positions retiring in 2002 after 40 years of dedicated service. Jim and Barb spent 16 years of their retirement traveling the United States in their fifth wheel enjoying their time together camping and viewing the beautiful countryside. When not traveling, he took great pride in showing his 1983 Camaro in numerous car shows.
He loved Duke Basketball and was a diehard lifelong Cleveland Indians fan and spent 10+ years coaching Tontogany Youth Baseball. Jim was a part time farmer and shared many memorable times with his Dad Glenn, Uncle Vernon, and Great Grandpa Clayton. He loved spending hours working in his yard and mowing on his John Deere tractor. He also volunteered for the Washington Township Fire Department and served on the Washington Township Board of Appeals for many years.
He was known to be a very good communicator, leader, and role model. In 1976, he was awarded “Outstanding Young Man of the Year”. Jim was member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was also a Founding Trustee and Treasurer of the Otsego Endowment Foundation.
Limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany, OH, with Covid restrictions in place. A mask or scarf is recommended. A private family service will be held following the visitation with interment at Tontogany Cemetery. The family intends to hold a Celebration of Life service this summer at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green based on Covid restrictions at that time.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to: St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, Ohio, Otsego Endowment Fund, or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com