James A. Tudor, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 27, 2021. He was born September 20, 1945 in Kent, Ohio to the late Herman and Marjory (Pugh) Tudor. He married Judy Lee Kelbaugh in 1979 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Jim served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He attended Kent State University and worked for Ford Motor Company. Jim was a traveler, he loved the outdoors, being by the water and fishing. He was a photographer and enjoyed spending time woodworking.
Along with his wife of 42 years, Judy, Jim is survived by his children James Todd Tudor of Palm Harbor, Florida and Margaret Leigh Tudor of Tampa, Florida.
Services for Jim will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Cancer Society.
