Jacqueline (Voss) Parker, 83, of Ocoee, Florida, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Alvin and Wenonah Voss.
Jackie attended Grand Rapids High School and graduated from the Davis Business College.
She is survived by her children: Debbie Smith, James Parker, Cheri Solomon, Scott Parker and David Parker; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and her brother William Voss.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Harry Parker.
The Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 428 Plant St., Winter Garden, are in care of arrangements.
