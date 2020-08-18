Jacob Bryant Lawrence, age 33 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.
Jacob was born on March 12, 1987 to Aaron and Christine (Sprehe) Lawrence in Lima. He graduated from Hardin Northern High School in 2005, then went to the University of Northwestern Ohio and received his Associate’s Degree as an Auto Diesel Technician. He worked as a Delivery Specialist for Skyworks Rental Equipment, and previously for CSX as a Conductor.
Jacob married the love of his life Krysteena Brown on March 29, 2014 in Grand Rapids. Together they shared many loving years with fur baby Dozer, who has now met Jacob at the Rainbow Bridge.
Surviving Jacob are his wife Krysteena; parents Aaron and Christine Lawrence of Dunkirk; sister Ashley (Joshua) Furlong of Zanesfield; nephew Brantley Furlong; nieces Amelia Furlong and Elsie Brown; brother-in-law Jacob (Kalin) Brown of Weston; mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Tanya of Weston; and grandma Madonna Lawrence.
Preceding him in death are grandparents Marion Lawrence, and Wayne and Margaret Sprehe.
Jacob was a man of the people. He made friends anywhere he went, whether that was in line at the grocery store or waiting in a traffic jam. His smile was contagious, and he loved making people laugh. Jacob was always willing and able to help anyone who needed him. As a previous member of the FFA, Jacob loved helping his wife with projects and activities related to her FFA involvement, deeming himself an “Honorary FFA Advisor.” He enjoyed working on motors, NASCAR, trains and tractor pulls. He was a member of the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association. Jacob was a patriotic man with the highest respect for his country and its flag. Jacob also liked his time hunting, and keeping his yard tidy and neat. He was always ready to mow the lawn and keep his yard the best looking on the block. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, signifying his loyalty to the team with a tattoo. Before he was gone, Jacob and Krysteena spoiled their “fur child” Dozer, giving him the best life he could have asked for, full of love, hugs and treats.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Salutes,225 S. Detroit Street Kenton, OH, 43326, which is a program funded by the Hardin County Chamber that provides portrait banners which are displayed throughout the county to honor a military veteran of Hardin County. Contributions may also be made to the Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 641 Grove City, Ohio 43123, in honor of Dozer.
Visitation for Jacob will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 3:00pm until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 6:30pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. In accordance with state and local regulations, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. A Friendship Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00pm in Dunkirk Community Park, Dunkirk, Ohio, giving those that attend the option of staying in their vehicle to pay their respects to the family.
