Jackson Lee Miller “Jack”, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 2, 2021. He was born to the late Donald and Vida (Parks) Miller on April 1, 1935. He married Shirley (Stage) Miller and they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 11.
Jack is survived his wife Shirley of Bowling Green; his children: Susan Smith of Chehalis, WA; Steven Miller of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren: Shannon (Gene) Miller-Maynard ; Allyssa Miller; Spencer Smith; Max Smith; great-grandchildren: Alexander Beaverson (Jeremy Baker); Cassie Beaverson; Beckett Beaverson; Maya Maynard; Kate Maynard; and Zoey Maynard. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; and daughter-in-law Mary Miller.
Jack was an insurance agent for State Farm for over 50 years. He was a city councilmen for the 4th ward, volunteered himself and his family to work the admissions booth at the Wood County Fair, and was very active in his church. He was also a member of the Jaycees, Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, and Wood County Masonic Lodge #112 F.& A.M. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, golfing and playing Sudoku. He was the best grandpa and would take his grandchildren swimming, fishing, and to the horse races. Jack was always so friendly, and was extremely dedicated to his wife Shirley. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be gifted to Trinity United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service for Jack will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trinity United, 200 N Summit St, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.