Jack Ray Thomas, 89,of Bowling Green, OH passed away Tuesday October 19th, 2021.
He was born December 23, 1931 to the late Hazel and Ira Thomas in Youngstown, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Darlene Slaven on December 28, 1957 and they spent 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2018.
Jack is survived by his three sons: Jack (Sue) Thomas of Long Island; Kurt (Kathy) Thomas of Bowling Green; and Brad Thomas Denver Colorado; four grandchildren: Jack III, Katie, Zach, and Ryan. He had one sister Elaine who preceded him in death.
Jack was a US Army Veteran and served in Korea. After his service, he completed his Bachelor degree at Youngstown State University, earned a Master’s Degree from Kent State and his Doctorate from Ohio State University. He and Darlene lived in Santiago Chile from 1960 to 1961, after returning to the States, they lived in Eau Claire Wisconsin.
In 1965 they settled in Bowling Green Ohio and Jack joined the History Department at Bowling Green State University. He specialized in Latin America, authored multiple books and articles and retired a full professor, emeritus. He was a sports fan, avid golfer, always rooted for his Buckeyes and attended most BGSU athletic events. He could be found almost every morning enjoying a quick 9 holes at Forrest Creason Golf Course where he was a member for over 40 years. He continued to play up until the University permanently closed the course in December 2017.
The family would like to thank his very special friends and caregivers: Linda Cox, Rachel Lehman, Amy Flores, Jenny Cook, Cindy Wenig and Lindsey Murphy for their love and support. Memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be gifted to the Darlene Elizabeth Thomas Memorial Fund, 136 N Mercer Road, Bowling Green, Ohio. bgsu.edu/givethomas. Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemafuneralhomes.com.