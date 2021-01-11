Jack M. Nelson, 91 of Bowling Green, Ohio (most recently Waterville, Ohio), passed away on January 8, 2021.
Jack was born on February 22, 1929 in Dexter, Ohio to John and Gertrude Nelson and had 5 siblings. He graduated from Rutland High School and went to work for the New York Central Railroad where 2 of his brothers would also work. On April 7, 1950 he married the love of his life Mary Lee (McKinney) and they enjoyed 56 wonderful years together.
His work with the railroad had him northward bound with stops in Columbus and Fostoria before settling down in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. Jack and Mary raised three sons – John (Donna) Nelson of Whitehouse, Gary (Jan) Nelson of Bowling Green, and Rick (Marsha) Nelson of Luckey. Jack was a member of Village View Church of Christ and a past member of Scotch Ridge United Presbyterian Church where he had served on the Session Board. Jack enjoyed family get togethers, playing cards with friends and pulling an occasional good natured joke or teasing. Jack was an avid “tinkerer” who enjoyed taking things apart and fixing them. Jack and Mary were also well known for having their large vegetable gardens that they planted and nurtured. He enjoyed many years playing on the church dartball teams and the fellowship and friendships developed through it. This included a year where all three sons played on the team along with him. Jack was a member of the Pemberville Masonic Lodge where he had advanced through the chairs and had served as Worshipful Grand Master. Jack was also honored with his 50 year pin from the Ohio Masonic Lodge in December 2017.
Jack is survived by all three sons, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and one sister, Joann Brickles of Washington Court House, Ohio.
Funeral services are being handled by Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Ohio. A private family only funeral will be held Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 AM. Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private service in consideration of others. The service can be viewed live on Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes Facebook page on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest in Webster Township Cemetery. Officiating the ceremony will be Pastor Dave Boswell and Pastor Ray Getter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone considering a memorial to consider Browning Masonic Community – Pathways Memory Care Unit of Waterville, Ohio or Village View Church of Christ in Bowling Green, Ohio
