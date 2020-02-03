Jack F. Klein, age 74, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. He was born on September 21, 1945 in Cass City, MI to Joseph F. and Mildred M. (Schwegler) Klein. Jack was a graduate of Marysville High School, class of 1963, and later graduated from Georgia Technical Institute, Atlanta, GA, having studied Gas and Fuel Engineering. Jack worked for Columbia Gas Systems 25 years in Pennsylvania, and 10 years in Ohio. He held many positions in those years and retired in 2000. Jack later worked for Suburban Natural Gas and the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Jack is survived by his daughter: Janet (Adam) Lefever, grandson: Samuel Lefever both of GA. Sister: Fern (Harold) Hyslop of MI and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Mary Klein, brothers: James, Robert, and Andrew Klein.