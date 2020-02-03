Jack F. Klein - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Jack F. Klein

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Jack F. Klein

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 11:52 am

Jack F. Klein Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Jack F. Klein, age 74, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. He was born on September 21, 1945 in Cass City, MI to Joseph F. and Mildred M. (Schwegler) Klein. Jack was a graduate of Marysville High School, class of 1963, and later graduated from Georgia Technical Institute, Atlanta, GA, having studied Gas and Fuel Engineering. Jack worked for Columbia Gas Systems 25 years in Pennsylvania, and 10 years in Ohio. He held many positions in those years and retired in 2000. Jack later worked for Suburban Natural Gas and the Wood County Committee on Aging.

Jack is survived by his daughter: Janet (Adam) Lefever, grandson: Samuel Lefever both of GA. Sister: Fern (Harold) Hyslop of MI and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Mary Klein, brothers: James, Robert, and Andrew Klein.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Monday, February 3, 2020 11:52 am.

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]