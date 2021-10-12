Jack E. Hizer passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021, at Van Crest Health Care Center in Holgate, Ohio.
Jack was born on July 20th, 1936 in Meadow Bridge, West Virginia. Jack and his family moved to Ohio when he was 15 years old, he was a graduate of Scott High School and served in the United States Navy.
Jack married Bernice Wolford on June 9, 1959, and she preceded him in death after a long battle with cancer on January 12, 1991. He then married Christine Rodemich on April 8, 2000, and she survives.
Jack was a very hard-working man. He worked for many years at 2 and 3 jobs in order to make ends meet during layoffs from his primary job with the railroad. He was a dedicated employee of the CSX Railroad for over 30 years.
Jack was well known for being a true outdoorsman. He started fishing in the New River in West Virginia as a young boy and later won numerous awards in bass fishing tournaments. Jack was an accomplished archer, and a member of Mudjaw Bowman archery club for many years. He was very proud of being a traditional archer which required more strength and skill than using the newer compound bows. Jack made his own arrows and several bows himself. He enjoyed hunting trips with his friends as well as teaching archery to all ages. Jack also won numerous awards over the years in archery competitions in Ohio as well as other states.
Everyone loved Jack for his sense of humor and contagious laugh. He loved telling jokes and loved laughing at his own! Although he lived in Ohio for over 70 years, he enjoyed sharing memories of West Virginia and the humble but loving childhood that he had there.
He is survived by his wife Christine Hizer, his only daughter Lesia Marino-Brolinson (Dr. Gunnar Brolinson), and his granddaughters Dr. Natalie Fadel (Chris Fadel), Dr. Alexis Stoner (Brett Stoner) as well as his great-grandchildren Brody Hubbard, Mason Fadel, Noah Fadel, Sydney Stoner, and Sam Stoner. Jack had 2 stepsons; Jason Rodemich and Justin Rodemich (Ellie) and 5 stepgrandchildren; Pressly Rodemich, Jaden Rodemich, Liam Rodemich, Dr. Marja Brolinson, and Dr. Becka Brolinson.
Jack was predeceased in death by his parents Ed and Frankie Moore, his first wife Bernice Hizer, his sister Ann Cherry and his grandson Nicholas Marino
There will be a short prayer service on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, at 9:30 a.m. with a celebration of life service at Liberty Baptist Church, 5501 Jackman Road, Toledo, at 10:30 a.m.
A private family burial service will take place at Toledo Memorial Park immediately following.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: Liberty Baptist Church; or the Neurological Research Fund at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine; Division of Grants and Research, 2265 Kraft Drive; Blacksburg, VA 24060