Jack E. Feasel, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was born on August 14, 1929 to the late Harry Feasel and Catherine (Woodruff) Castret in Kansas, Ohio. He Married Ruth Ann (Milliron) Feasel and they were married for 48 years until she passed away on December 27, 1999.
Jack is survived by his sons: John (Annemarie) Feasel of Pemberville, Ohio; Thomas (Debra) Feasel of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Laurie (Richard) Cunningham of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister Janette Bland; (7) seven grandchildren; (5) great-grandchildren and one on the way. Jack was an avid reader. He served our country from 1945 to 1947 in the US Army first infantry division and last worked as a service technician at Johns Manville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be gifted to the Weston Church of Christ. Services for Jack will be private.
