Ivan Hammond - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Ivan Hammond

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:42 am

Ivan Hammond, 78, emeritus professor of music (tuba) at BGSU passed away in a motorcycle accident in southern Indiana August, 30, 2019.

At his request, no memorial service is planned.

