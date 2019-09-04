Ivan Hammond, 78, emeritus professor of music (tuba) at BGSU passed away in a motorcycle accident in southern Indiana August, 30, 2019.
At his request, no memorial service is planned.
Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:42 am
Posted in Obituaries on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:42 am.
