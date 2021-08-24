Irene (Williams) Schulte, 92, of Genoa passed away cradled in her loving God’s hands on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was being cared for at The Lakes of Monclova for the last 4 months. She was born outside Bowling Green to Clara (Meder) and Jacob Williams on February 3, 1929.
After her father passed away when she was young, her family worked on many farms in the Bowling Green/ Weston area. She graduated from Weston High School in 1947. After high school she completed some business classes and worked at Lorain Oil until her marriage.
She met Harold Schulte at Vollmar’s Park. They were married February 6,1954 at Zion Lutheran Church. They enjoyed 65 years together until he passed away in 2019.
When she married her husband, she joined Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha. She was very active in church living out her faith. She was a Sunday School teacher, Women of the Church member, member of the ladies’ circle, and quilted for Lutheran World Relief.
She worked along with her husband on their Lake Township farm. She was the ultimate farm wife. She helped with the cattle, raised chickens to sell eggs, and worked in the field.
She is survived by her loving children, Jim (Jackie) Schulte and Deb (Bob) Valasek. Her grandchildren, Jennifer (Seth) Parkhurst and Jeff (Brooke) Schulte survive. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Raelynn, Brianna, and Brynn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Schulte and her siblings, Darrel, Dale, Leona, Floyd, Emmet, and Howard.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care over the last months of her life.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday August 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Rd., Perrysburg (Latcha), Ohio with additional visitation starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Cindy Ritter will be officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at the Lake Township Administration Building following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com