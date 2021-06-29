Irene Mary Maas, 96, of Custar, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
She was born November 11, 1924 in Custar to the late Raymond and Josephine (Walerius) Wilhelm. She was one of seven children and was preceded in death by all her siblings, Louise Adler; Evelyn Kulczak; Leonard Wilhelm; Dorothy Sunderman; Mildred Hines and Eileen Hines.
Irene was a 1942 graduate of Milton Township High School. She worked as a secretary in the administrative offices at the former American-Lincoln factory, Daybrook factory and also at the Bureau of Employment Services, all in Bowling Green, Ohio.
On February 9, 1946 she married Robert Maas at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1989.
She is survived by their four children, Jean (James) Panning, Custar; Donald (Cindy) Maas, Deshler, Ohio; Tom Maas, Bowling Green and Becky Maas, Overland Park, Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Jamey (Terika) Panning; John (Ellie) Panning; Jennifer (Dave) Thomas; John (Tabitha) Maas; Kim McCance; Chad Maas; and 6 great grandchildren, Jase Panning; Cole Thomas; Josie Thomas; Taylor Maas; Trevor Maas; Maci Maas.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sue Maas.
Irene was a faithful member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar and the Norcross-Meyers American Legion Post 305 Auxiliary, Custar. She was gifted in sewing and made many things for her family. She was a devoted wife who helped on the family farm and cherished her role as a mother and grandmother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3rd at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, with Fr. Walter Tuscano officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Friday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
The family suggests memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church or Milton Township Fire District.
Messages and memories can be shared at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.