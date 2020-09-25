Irene Helberg, 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 23, 2020. She was born August 10, 1924 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Claude and Ruth (Shelt) Wagoner. She married Wilbur Helberg on November 29, 1941 and he preceded her in death March 29, 2008.
Irene was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She loved traveling with her husband Wilbur around the country in their RV; her favorite trips being to Alaska and Florida. She enjoyed antiques, refinishing various pieces of antique furniture and reading. She loved keeping up with her grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon Zuchowski of Rossford, Ohio and Marsha Beaverson of Grand Rapids, Ohio, sister Mary Ann Cooper of Carol Stream, Illinois, grandchildren Brent (Julie) Zuchowski, Brenda (Thomas) Pliska, Ron Zuchowski, Bethany (John) Rust, Jeffrey (Julie) Reid, Todd (Laurie) Reid, Eric (Amy) Beaverson and Brad (Traci) Beaverson, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Wilbur, Irene was preceded in death by her daughter Sandi Reid, son-in-law Michael Beaverson, brother Robert Wagoner, sister Iris Garberson and brother Paul Wagoner.
A private memorial service will be held at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Ln. Findlay, Ohio 45840 or The American Cancer Society, 6600 W. Sylvania Ave. Sylvania, Ohio 43560.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Helberg family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com