Iola A. Moore-Nigh, age 91, of North Baltimore, Ohio passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 3, 1930, in North Baltimore to the late Anthony A. & Florence M. (Copp) Miller. Iola married Charles G. Moore, and he preceded her in passing in January of 1972. She then married William Nigh, and he also preceded her in passing.
Surviving Iola is her son, Robert James Moore of Oak Harbor; daughter, Brenda (Ron) Radcliff of Fostoria; grandchildren, Kristin (Patrick) Fagan of Findlay, Lori (Chad) Tuckerman of Bowling Green, William (Jen) Straley of Bowling Green, Mary Ann Moore of Port Clinton, Charles (Tiffany) Moore of Oak Harbor, Amy Moore of Port Clinton, Robert Moore, Jr. of Oak Harbor; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Florence; son, David Charles; daughter, Diana Arlene; 1st husband, Charles; 2nd husband, William; special companion Maynard Wetoski; and her siblings, Florence, Anthony, Mary Helen, Katherine, Thelma, Charles, John, Francis, Cecil, Myrtle, Lonore, Marilyn, Hazel, & Gladys.
Among many hobbies over the years, Iola enjoyed quilting, stitch work, crocheting, and her greatest love of all was spending time with family.
Friends will be received from 12:00 – 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Wednesday at 3:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes. Online condolences may be sent to Iola’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.